Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $3.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Path by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 117,914 shares during the period. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

