Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.22.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BHVN

Biohaven Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.86. Biohaven has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $51.78.

In other news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $459,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,535 shares in the company, valued at $105,937.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Biohaven

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the first quarter valued at $332,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the first quarter valued at $344,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Biohaven by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,163,000 after buying an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Biohaven by 55.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after buying an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biohaven

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.