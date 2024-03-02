BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,460,000 shares, an increase of 203.3% from the January 31st total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 35.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

BTAI opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $97.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BioXcel Therapeutics

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.