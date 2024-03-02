Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares cut Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Andrew Carlsen sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$1,000,000.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE:BIR opened at C$5.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.05. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.61 and a 52 week high of C$9.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

