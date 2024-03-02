Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.09 million. Birkenstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Birkenstock Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE BIRK opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.11. Birkenstock has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Birkenstock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,615,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,170,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,908,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,874,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,080,000.

Birkenstock Company Profile

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

