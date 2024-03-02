Bittensor Price Hits $662.77 on Top Exchanges (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Bittensor token can currently be purchased for about $662.77 or 0.01070547 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bittensor has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. Bittensor has a total market cap of $4.21 billion and $33.77 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor launched on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,347,067 tokens. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,345,435. The last known price of Bittensor is 672.19052822 USD and is down -3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $46,636,651.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

