BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.63.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $71.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $78.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.14 and its 200 day moving average is $67.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.26.

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth approximately $685,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 46.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,872,000 after purchasing an additional 176,494 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 879,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,756,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

