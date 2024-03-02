Black Diamond Group Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Black Diamond Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of BDI stock opened at C$9.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. Black Diamond Group has a twelve month low of C$5.35 and a twelve month high of C$9.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$559.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDI. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$10.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

