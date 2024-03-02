Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$9.75 and last traded at C$9.53, with a volume of 8429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.55.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BDI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$10.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$559.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.71.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

