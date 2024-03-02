Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 770,414 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the previous session’s volume of 260,010 shares.The stock last traded at $69.02 and had previously closed at $67.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2,345.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.94.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $295.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,743,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,042.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Blackbaud by 865.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,788 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Blackbaud by 2,238.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,015,000 after purchasing an additional 511,876 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth about $43,589,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Blackbaud by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,361,000 after purchasing an additional 339,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Blackbaud by 1,371.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,486,000 after purchasing an additional 316,992 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

