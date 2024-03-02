BlackRock Total Return ETF (BRTR) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on March 7th

BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2006 per share on Thursday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from BlackRock Total Return ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.
BlackRock Total Return ETF Stock Performance
BRTR opened at $50.35 on Friday. BlackRock Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47.
