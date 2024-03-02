Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.97

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.97 and last traded at $33.95, with a volume of 210340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLBD shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Blue Bird Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.52. Blue Bird had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 223.85%. The business had revenue of $317.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Bird

In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $388,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,750.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $779,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,018,917.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $388,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,750.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,836,369 shares of company stock valued at $204,524,848. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 8.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,028,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,304,000 after acquiring an additional 160,233 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,405,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,904,000 after acquiring an additional 199,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,251,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after acquiring an additional 91,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 5.4% in the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,173,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after acquiring an additional 60,628 shares during the last quarter.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Further Reading

