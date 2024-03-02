bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP raised its position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,464 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $1.57 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. HSBC cut bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.72.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

