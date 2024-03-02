BMO Capital Markets Lowers SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $265.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $270.79.

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $208.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.58. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $267.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.01.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 85.03%.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In related news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,146 shares of company stock worth $20,867,284. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in SBA Communications by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

