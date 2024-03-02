BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) vs. Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Critical Review

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) and BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and BNCCORP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shinhan Financial Group $24,798.11 billion 0.00 $3.25 billion $5.84 5.59 BNCCORP $53.28 million 1.88 $5.70 million $1.59 17.52

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP. Shinhan Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BNCCORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNCCORP has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

2.8% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Shinhan Financial Group and BNCCORP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shinhan Financial Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and BNCCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shinhan Financial Group 13.43% 7.46% 0.60% BNCCORP 10.71% 5.54% 0.62%

Summary

Shinhan Financial Group beats BNCCORP on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting; securitization and derivatives services comprising securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; and working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets consisting of foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company offers real estate trust, investment advisory, venture capital, non-life insurance, trust account management, securities brokerage, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. It also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, the company offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory services. It offers community banking and wealth management services through 11 locations in Arizona and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 7 locations in Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, and Kansas. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

