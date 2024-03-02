Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.35

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00), with a volume of 2609023 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

Botswana Diamonds Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £4.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.57.

About Botswana Diamonds

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

