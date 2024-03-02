Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Short Interest Update

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the January 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %

BCLI opened at $0.35 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a market cap of $16.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCLI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

