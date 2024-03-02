BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 295173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BTSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Down 0.4 %

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

