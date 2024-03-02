Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Brink’s stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $59.46 and a fifty-two week high of $90.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.92.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 55.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming raised its position in Brink’s by 52.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Brink’s during the third quarter worth about $3,676,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Brink’s by 162.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Brink’s during the third quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Brink’s by 11.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Stories

