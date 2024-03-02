Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $104,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,089.45.

AVGO stock opened at $1,399.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,194.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,005.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1,407.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

