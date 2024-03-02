Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 6,643 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $1,329,729.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 59,282 shares in the company, valued at $11,866,477.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,977 shares of company stock worth $10,770,801. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $203.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.97 and a 1-year high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.75%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.