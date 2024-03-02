Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Truist Financial

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNL. TheStreet cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of BNL stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.03%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, Director Michael A. Coke purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,765.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Coke acquired 10,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,765.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Fennell bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 63,556 shares in the company, valued at $929,824.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNL. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 108.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

