Brokerages Set BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT at $109.74

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.61.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $87.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 99.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $101.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,746,656.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 425,162 shares in the company, valued at $41,746,656.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,648,059. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

