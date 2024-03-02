Brokerages Set Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Price Target at $16.14

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.43.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COGT shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:COGT opened at $7.23 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $13.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a market cap of $751.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

