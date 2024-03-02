Brokerages Set Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Target Price at $9.46

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.46.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GENI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Macquarie started coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GENI opened at $7.27 on Friday. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

