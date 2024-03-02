Brokerages Set Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) PT at $17.15

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.15.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $15.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. Invesco has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently -108.11%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

