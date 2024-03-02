Brokerages Set Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT at $54.22

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.22.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of MEOH opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Methanex has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $54.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.78.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.21 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Methanex will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 30.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 34,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Methanex by 27.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 65.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 22,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Methanex by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,846,000 after acquiring an additional 24,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

