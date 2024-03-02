Brokerages Set Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Target Price at C$77.21

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$77.21.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRU. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$74.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of TSE:MRU opened at C$73.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$69.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$70.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04. Metro has a 12-month low of C$65.43 and a 12-month high of C$78.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.03. Metro had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of C$4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.86 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Metro will post 4.3043224 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Metro’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

