Brokerages Set NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) PT at $13.17

Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NPCE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NeuroPace from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NeuroPace from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NPCE

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroPace

In related news, insider Martha Morrell sold 2,730 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $27,682.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,570.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 16,587 shares of company stock valued at $159,932 over the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPCE. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NeuroPace by 9,085.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeuroPace by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroPace Stock Performance

NeuroPace stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. NeuroPace has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $420.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.18.

NeuroPace Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.