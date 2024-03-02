Brokerages Set Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target at $79.75

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Performance Food Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $76.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day moving average of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $52.32 and a one year high of $77.14.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Free Report

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.