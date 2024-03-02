Brokerages Set Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Price Target at C$1.35

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.35.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.10 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TWM

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

Insider Activity

TWM opened at C$0.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$354.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.99. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a one year low of C$0.80 and a one year high of C$1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In related news, Director Robert Colcleugh sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total value of C$98,000.00. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

(Get Free Report

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.