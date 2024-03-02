Brokerages Set UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target at $82.80

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UMBF. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

In other UMB Financial news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $78,559.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,597.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other UMB Financial news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $76,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $78,559.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,597.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,503 shares of company stock valued at $685,569. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 378.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $80.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.36 and a 200 day moving average of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $50.68 and a 12 month high of $89.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.84.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.73%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

