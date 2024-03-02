Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.11.

NYSE BIP opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 207.30 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $37.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,157.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,514,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,819 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,951,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,265,000 after buying an additional 3,613,608 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 413.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,278,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,557,000 after buying an additional 3,445,832 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,894,000 after buying an additional 1,678,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,118,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,468,000 after buying an additional 1,565,246 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

