Brookline Capital Management Downgrades Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) to Hold

Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Brookline Capital Management currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

ANVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Annovis Bio Trading Up 4.7 %

Institutional Trading of Annovis Bio

Shares of ANVS opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. Annovis Bio has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $23.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANVS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the second quarter worth $145,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

