Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,979 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $26,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.0% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.70.

NYSE BRO opened at $83.74 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.77.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

