Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Short Interest Up 36.1% in February

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the January 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.28% of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRNY opened at $35.24 on Friday. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.60.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Increases Dividend

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This is a boost from Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach.

