BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Research Coverage Started at Nomura

Nomura began coverage on shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Macquarie began coverage on BYD in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.
BYD Stock Up 1.0 %
BYD Company Profile
BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.
Further Reading
