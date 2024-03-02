BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Research Coverage Started at Nomura

Nomura began coverage on shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Macquarie began coverage on BYD in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Get BYD alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BYD

BYD Stock Up 1.0 %

BYD Company Profile

Shares of BYDDY opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.44. BYD has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

(Get Free Report)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.