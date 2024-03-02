C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives $9.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCCC

C4 Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The firm has a market cap of $541.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.