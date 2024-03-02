C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives $9.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCCC
C4 Therapeutics Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.
C4 Therapeutics Company Profile
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than C4 Therapeutics
- What are earnings reports?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.