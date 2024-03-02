Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 21,524 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,524 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in American Express were worth $21,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 636.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 442,307 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $65,988,000 after purchasing an additional 382,272 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of American Express by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 17,336 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.1 %

AXP stock opened at $219.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.57. The company has a market capitalization of $159.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $220.38.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

