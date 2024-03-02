Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.06% of General Mills worth $21,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 101.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,741 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 48.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Down 0.4 %

General Mills stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

Read Our Latest Report on GIS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.