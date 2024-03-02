Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 21,028 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,028 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in ResMed were worth $18,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in ResMed by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,906,000 after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in ResMed by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 14,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Finally, XY Capital Ltd raised its stake in ResMed by 6,844.9% during the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 91,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 90,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.30.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $174.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.99. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.74%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

