Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 42,633 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,633 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.11% of Westlake worth $18,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake by 113.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Stock Performance

NYSE:WLK opened at $137.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.87. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). Westlake had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $667,764.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,893,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WLK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.31.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

