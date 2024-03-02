Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,733,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.06% of NU worth $19,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in NU by 1,232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NU by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in NU during the third quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in NU by 234.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NU during the first quarter worth $48,000. 53.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

NU stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $11.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.07.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

