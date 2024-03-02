Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,251 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $25,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MarketAxess by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,265,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,422,000 after buying an additional 752,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,253,000 after acquiring an additional 608,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,554,000 after acquiring an additional 433,217 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,636,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,810,000 after acquiring an additional 364,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock opened at $218.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.81. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.01 and a twelve month high of $399.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.99.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.89.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

