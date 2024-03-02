Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,061,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 244,005 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.16% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $35,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,591.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,939,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,598,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,278,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,642 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,551,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,621 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 302.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,865,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,979,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610,364 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,019.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

