Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $22.83 Million Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $22,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.4% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,657,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $686,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

NYSE:TRI opened at $159.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $161.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.77 and a 200-day moving average of $137.56.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 39.67%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

