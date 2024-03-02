Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $26.58 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 578.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,842 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $26,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $118.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.05.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

