Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,103 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.17% of Molina Healthcare worth $32,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,672,000 after acquiring an additional 113,511 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,352,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,033,000 after acquiring an additional 53,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,517,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,434,000 after acquiring an additional 99,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,374,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,979,000 after acquiring an additional 228,221 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $387.32 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $256.19 and a one year high of $410.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $377.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $367.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.80.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

