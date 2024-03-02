Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.05% of Fiserv worth $38,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Fiserv by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Fiserv by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,721,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $150.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.21. The company has a market cap of $88.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.99 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FI. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 295,150 shares of company stock valued at $39,347,952. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

