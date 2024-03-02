Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 14,200 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.09% of Nutrien worth $27,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 163,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 35,690 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,361,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,047,000 after purchasing an additional 154,159 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 75,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 860,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,842,000 after purchasing an additional 179,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,262,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,062,000 after purchasing an additional 48,230 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $52.23 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average of $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.55.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

